WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS TO TAKE OATH OF OFFICE

FIVE NEWLY ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL TAKE THEIR OATH OF OFFICE AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

ROCKY DEWITT, MARTY POTTEBAUM AND KEITH RADIG WILL BE SWORN IN TO THEIR FIRST TERM AS COUNTY SUPERVISORS.

SHERIFF DAVE DREW WILL TAKE HIS OATH OF OFFICE TO BEGIN HIS SECOND TERM.

LONGTIME COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WILL ALSO BE SWORN IN TO BEGIN A NEW TERM.

THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL ALSO VOTE ON A CHAIRMAN AND VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR 2017 PRIOR TO HOLDING THEIR FIRST MEETING OF THE NEW YEAR.

THAT MEETING BEGINS AT 3PM AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.