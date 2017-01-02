TIME TO DISPOSE OF YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

If you bought a Christmas tree last month and are looking for a way to dispose of it, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center could use it.

Interested persons, businesses and organizations can drop off their used trees at the nature center between now and January 15th.

Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands or plastic bags.

You may place your tree should be placed in the lower parking lot at 4500 Sioux River Road (Highway 12).

The trees will be chipped and placed on the walking trails to provide a better walking surface and to prevent erosion.

The center is closed Mondays.

South Sioux City residents may place their cleared Christmas tree curbside on their regular trash pick up day between now and January 6th.

Flocked trees or trees in bags will not be collected.