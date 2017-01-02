PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRAFFIC FATALITY

One person is dead and another one injured following a rollover accident Sunday morning on Highway 12 north of the Woodbury/Plymouth County line.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says a caller notified authorities about a vehicle that was in a ditch around 7:40 a.m.

Investigators say the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, which rolled several times.

A woman inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a male was extricated and taken to the hospital with injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.