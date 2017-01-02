HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Unity Christian @ Heelan (1-3-2017)

THE BOYS ARE BACK FOR 2017!

The boys are back after decking the halls and consuming more auld lang syne than any human being should be allowed to consume. They are headed to Bishop Heelan High School, as the Crusaders welcome the visiting private school rival, the Knights of Unity Christian High School. This girls/boys double-header is the sixth edition of high school basketball on KSCJ brought to you by Seaboard Triumph Foods.

A little bit about Unity Christian…there are at least four high schools in North America that call themselves by this name. There is the one in Orange City, about which we are all familiar. But there are also Unity Christian high schools in Illinois (Fulton), Michigan (Hudsonville), and Canada (Barrie, Ontario).

Orange City is a community of 6,000 residents, situated about 40 miles north of Sioux City. Founded in 1870 and originally organized under the name, “Holland”, it was first inhabited by settlers from Pella, Iowa, who were seeking a less-expensive place to live. The town was renamed Orange City, in honor of Dutch Royalty. The House of Orange-Nassau is a branch of the House of Nassau, an aristocratic dynasty in Europe. William I, Prince of Orange, was the main leader of the Dutch revolt that set off the Eighty Years’ War (also known as the Dutch War of Independence), which began in 1548 and resulted in the establishment of the Republic of the Seven United Netherlands in 1581. William I died in 1584.

Nick Collison, currently of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was born in Orange City. Collison, who graduated from Iowa Falls High School was a teammate of Sioux City’s Kirk Hinrich at Kansas. The nephew of former Heelan PA guy Rev. Craig Collison, a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Sioux City, Nick has only moved once during his NBA career…when the Seattle Supersonics, which took Nick as the 12th pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

NCAA Division I men’s college basketball referee Paul Janssen makes his home in Orange City. The 1978 graduate of Maurice-Orange City High School works in the Big 12, the Big Ten, and the Missouri Valley conferences. Frequently working March Madness games, Janssen is one of the top foul-callers in college basketball. Here is a video of Janssen involved in a collision during a West Virginia/Virginia Tech matchup.

Orange City is a town encompassing less than 4 square miles. It is a traditionally Dutch Reformed community, which congregations from the Christian Reformed Church of North America, Reformed Church in America, and United Reformed Churches in North America denominations. It is also home to Lutheran, Baptist, Presbyterian, and Episcopal churches, as well. A Catholic church sits three miles away in Alton, Iowa.

But back to basketball…

The boys will be at the Heelan gym to bring you the action from the girls/boys double-header. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas statistician and executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker at the folding table on the stage to bring you all the action.

Tip-off of the girls game is at 5:45, with the Knova’s Carpets Pregame Show at 5:15 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM. The boys game will follow thereafter.

