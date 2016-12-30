TRAIN & SEMI COLLIDE IN LE MARS

The driver of a semi truck and trailer was injured after it collided with a Union Pacific train at the rail crossing on Plymouth Street in Le Mars around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Curt Uden witnessed the accident and says the truck driver initially stopped at the rail crossing, then attempted to cross the tracks when the collision occurred.

The female driver of the semi was not seriously injured.

She was taken to the hospital by the Le Mars Ambulance Service.

The truck was hauling fresh turkey breast meat which was scattered on the tracks by the collision.

The Union Pacific train, which extended more than a mile, was pulling grain cars.

Witnesses say the crossing lights were working, the bell was ringing, and the train was sounding its horn prior to the collision.

Photos by Dennis Morrice