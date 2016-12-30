STATE TO OVERSEE CLOSURE OF LE MARS NURSING HOME

State officials are now overseeing the operation of a Siouxland nursing home and it will be shut down by February 1st.

The Abbey in Le Mars has operated for 45 years, but federal officials will not longer make Medicare and Medicaid payments to the nursing home because of a “history of serious quality issues.”

Dawn Fisk of the IOWA Department of Inspections and Appeals says records indicate “The Abbey” has been on a federal watch list for some time.

Fisk says The Abbey houses 23 residents and failed to make the necessary improvements, and that is the reason it is losing its medicare and medicaid programs.

Fisk wouldn’t comment on the specific violations cited by the Abbey, only to say the violations are listed on the agency’s website.

Many people may wonder what will happened to those residents currently living at The Abbey?

Fisk says the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals will oversee and supervise the activity at the Abbey until such time all of the residents will be moved and relocated.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website, The Abbey rated “much below average” on health inspections and had been fined at least 10 times for substandard care.

