SIOUX CITY INMATE DIES IN WISCONSIN PRISON

An inmate from Sioux City who managed to escape from the state’s maximum security prison for about 10 hours last year died in a Wisconsin prison last week.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/KEST.mp3

OC….NOVEMBER 21ST :46

This fall, Iowa prison officials said Kestner had assaulted a guard at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on October 19th.

An inmate who managed to escape from the state’s maximum security prison for about 10 hours last year died in a Wisconsin prison last week.

Justin Kestner entered Iowa’s prison system about seven years ago after committing an armed robbery at a Sioux City convenience store. In July of 2015, he used 67 feet of bed sheets to escape from the medical unit at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. While briefing reporters at the time, Governor Branstad called the escape “ingenious” but “absolutely stupid.”

Kestner walked from the Fort Madison prison to nearby Wever, stole a car there and dumped the vehicle about 100 miles away in Geneseo, Illinois. He was spotted walking south of Geneseo and captured in a corn field.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has just revealed Kestner was found “unresponsive” in a cell at an “intake” prison in Waupun, Wisconsin, on December 21. He could not be revived. Kestner had been transferred to Wisconsin’s prison system a month before, on November 21.

The Iowa Department of Corrections issued a news release this afternoon, announcing Kestner’s death, but offering few other details beyond the list of his convictions. This fall, Iowa prison officials said Kestner assaulted a guard at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on October 19.

RADIO IOWA