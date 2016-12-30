NEW SEWER MAIN CONSTRUCTED TO DIVERT BIG OX WASTE & SEWER ODORS

More work has been completed on sewer lines in South Sioux City that will hopefully correct the odor issued that forced a group of residents out of their homes two months ago.

Terry Lutz of McClure Engineering says the construction of a new, separate forcemain sewer to carry all industrial waste from just north of Interstate 129 to the Bennet Lift Station has been essentially completed:

South Sioux City officials announced Thursday that hydrogen sulfide gas readings in the sewer manholes have dropped dramatically in the last 8 weeks, with average concentrations now below 3 to 4 parts per million instead of the readings from early November which were over 34 ppm.

Lutz says while some homes still have odors in them, no new sewer gases have been detected in them:

Big Ox Energy has not been discharging waste into the South Sioux City sewer lines since November 1st.

They have been trucking it to the Sioux City Wastewater Treatment facility.

Lutz says Big Ox May resume operations soon:

The cost of the new forcemain sewer was $700,000 and was paid for by Big Ox Energy.

Plans are under design to extend this forcemain from I-29 up to the Big Ox plant this spring.

When extended, there will be no Big Ox waste exposed to the atmosphere from the plant to the Bennet Lift Station.