IOWA HANDICAPPED PARKING PERMIT RULES CHANGE SOON

An effort to reduce the improper use of handicapped parking spaces goes into effect January 1st.

The State of Iowa will no longer issue “lifetime” handicapped parking permits — those blue plastic placards with a wheelchair symbol in white that are to hang on the rear view mirror when a vehicle is parked in a designated handicapped space.

Mark Lowe, interim director of the Iowa Department of Transportation — says the D-O-T has issued about half a million of those “lifetime” permits and they’re supposed to be turned into the D-O-T when the person dies.

Representative Larry Sheets of Moulton said during House debate of this change that too many non-expiring placards are being used “well beyond the death” of the person who got the permit.

The state isn’t yanking the “lifetime” handicapped parking permits that are out there.

Starting in January, Iowans with a doctor’s recommendation will only be able to get permits that are good for either six months or five years.

Radio Iowa