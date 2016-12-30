FARRENS BEGINS SERVING JAIL TERM

A Sioux City attorney has started serving 15 days in jail after pleading no contest earlier this month to a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

Thomas Farrens reported to the Woodbury County Jail Thursday.

He was charged in the April 4th accident where he allegedly struck two pedestrians and sideswiped a vehicle at 18th and Grandview as he drove home.

One of the victims, 53 year old Dean Williams, suffered a brain hemorrhage and pulmonary contusion.

Farrens was also fined $625-dollars and given 2 years probation.