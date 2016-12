ONE OF THE RESIDENTS DISPLACED FROM HIS HOME BY THE HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS HAS DIED.

74 YEAR OLD ROBERT BAKER SENIOR DIED LATE THURSDAY NIGHT AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

A STATEMENT FROM HIS SON ROBERT BAKER JR, WHO HAS ALSO BEEN HOMELESS FROM THE ODOR ISSUE FOR TWO MONTHS, SAYS HIS FATHER JUST WANTED TO GO HOME.

FUNERAL SERVICES WILL TAKE PLACE THURSDAY, JANUARY 5TH AT 10:30AM AT THE MOHR FUNERAL HOME IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

Photo from Mohr Funeral Home/Baker family