SOUTH SIOUX CITY PLANS TO MOVE INDUSTRIAL SEWAGE AWAY FROM NEIGHBORHOOD

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) – South Sioux City is planning to reroute more industrial sewage away from a neighborhood that has been afflicted with sewer gas for the past three months.

The city will begin a $60,000 project this week to keep waste from traveling east by adjusting two blocks of sewer line near the neighborhood.

The sewage will travel north, returning to the lines it flowed through before the city performed a multimillion-dollar project in August that rerouted the sewage to the east.

About 10 families in the five-block area are still staying in hotels after residents were driven from their homes in October due to potentially toxic hydrogen sulfide gas, which was originally tied to Big Ox Energy.

City officials say tests show hydrogen sulfide levels are back to normal, but that strong odors persist.

—