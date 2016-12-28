ABDINUR GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER (UPDATE)

UPDATED 12:28PM 12/28/16

A Sioux City man has been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend.

The bench trial verdict against Isack Abdinur was read by Judge Steven Andreasen in Woodbury County District Court Wednesday morning.

Abdinur was convicted of the fatal beating and stabbing of Cornelia Stead in June of 2015 at her Sioux City apartment.

In his ruling, Judge Andreasen stated that the prosecution proved all of the elements needed to convict Abdinur of the crime and that Abdinur willfully and knowingly committed the crime.

Abdinur’s defense had argued that Abdinur suffered from schizophrenia, and that he did not understand what he was doing when he killed Stead.

Shauna Avery, the niece of Connie Stead, says the family was satisfied with the guilty verdict:

Avery says the family can now begin the healing process of recovering from her aunt’s death:

Abdinur faces life in prison for the crime.

A sentencing date has not been set.

