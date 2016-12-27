IOWANS URGED TO TEST HOMES FOR RADON EVERY TWO YEARS

With the arrival of winter weather, Iowans are spending more time indoors so it’s a good time to have your house tested for radon. The odorless, colorless gas can cause cancer. Anthony Salcedo (sal-SEE-doe) is service manager at Thrasher Basement Systems in Omaha-Council Bluffs and says this region is inundated with radon.

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer behind only cigarettes. You won’t know if you have the deadly gas lurking in your home until you do a test.

Do-it-yourself radon test kits can cost as little as $10 at the hardware store. If there are high levels of radon in your home, specialists can fix the problem or systems are available you can install yourself.