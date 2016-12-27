ABDINUR VERDICT TO BE ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY

The fate of a Sioux City man charged with first degree murder will be announced Wednesday morning in Woodbury County District Court.

Judge Steven Andreasen will announce his verdict in the bench trial of Isack Abdinur.

Abdinur was charged in the fatal stabbing of Cornelia Stead in June of 2015 at her Sioux City apartment.

Prosecutor James Loomis argued that Abdinur was aware of his actions during the murder, stating that Abdinur struck Stead 50 times in the face, left the room, went to the kitchen to obtain a knife, returned and stabbed the woman 23 times.

The prosecution called psychologist Dr. Tim Kockler to the stand to support their assertion that Abdinur did knowingly kill Stead.

The defense called Dr. Richard Frederick, the clinical psychologist who conducted a mental competency evaluation of Abdinur.

Dr. Frederick says he determined that Abdinur was dangerous and suffering from schizophrenia, and that he thought Abdinur did not understand what he was doing when he killed Stead:

The hearing announcing the verdict will begin at 11am.