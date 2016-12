STRONG WINDS AND RAIN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

WEATHER USUALLY SEEN IN SPRING THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH SIOUXLAND ON CHRISTMAS DAY, CAUSING POWER OUTAGES AND OTHER DAMAGE.

WINDS GUSTING AT 55 MILES AN HOUR KNOCKED OUT POWER TO AROUND 3600 MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS SUNDAY NIGHT, PLUS AROUND 450 MORE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS WERE ISSUED ACROSS THE TRI-STATE REGION AND WINDS REACHED NEARLY 70 MILES AN HOUR IN WAYNE AND NORFOLK, NEBRASKA.

STRONG WINDS BLEW THE ROOF OFF THE PRO ALIGNMENT AND TIRES BUILDING IN LE MARS AND KNOCKED OUR SISTER STATION, KLEM RADIO, OFF THE AIR.

NUMEROUS TREE BRANCHES WERE BLOWN DOWN AROUND THE AREA.

SIOUX CITY RECEIVED OVER AN INCH OF RAIN SUNDAY, SETTING A RECORD FOR CHRISTMAS DAY.

PHOTO BY DENNIS MORRICE