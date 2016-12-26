IOWA LOTTERY SAYS HUMAN ERROR DELAYED THURSDAY GAME RESULTS

Iowa Lottery officials say a human reporting error caused the winning numbers for Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing to be reported incorrectly in Iowa and then delayed the drawing results in the state entirely for several hours.

The Iowa Lottery was able to correctly enter the official drawing results Friday evening and resumed paying prizes from that drawing.

The mistake impacted only the Iowa Lottery’s reporting of the official results for Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing.

The correct winning numbers in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 10-15-21-23-34 and Lucky Ball 1.

That is the winning combination for which the lottery will pay prizes.

When Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was being inputted, one of the numbers was mistakenly entered as “24” rather than “34.”

Lottery staffers noticed the error shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, corrected the drawing results on the lottery’s website and disabled the results for that drawing on lottery terminals, knowing that correcting the lottery’s statewide gaming system would take longer.