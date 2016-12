FOUR VEHICLE FATAL CRASH IN SAC COUNTY

A FOUR VEHICLE CRASH CLAIMED THE LIFE OF A WOMAN IN SAC COUNTY ON SATURDAY.

THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND A MILE WEST OF LAKE VIEW ON HIGHWAY 175 JUST BEFORE 8:30AM IN DENSE FOG WITH NEAR ZERO VISIBILITY..

INVESTIGATORS SAY A WESTBOUND SEMI WENT TO PASS A CAR AND COLLIDED HEAD ON WITH AN EASTBOUND PICK-UP TRUCK.

AN EASTBOUND CAR FOLLOWING THE PICK-UP REAR-ENDED THE VEHICLE.

A WOMAN RIDING IN THE PICK-UP DIED FROM INJURIES SUFFERED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE DRIVER OF THE PICK-UP AS WELL AS THE SEMI DRIVER AND A PASSENGER AND TWO PEOPLE IN THE EASTBOUND CAR WERE HOSPITALIZED.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR BEING PASSED WAS NOT INJURED.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.