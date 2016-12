CITY BUS DRIVER CITED FOR NOVEMBER ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 75 & OUTER BELT

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUS WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ACCIDENT THAT CRITICALLY INJURED A HINTON MAN ON NOVEMBER 15TH AT HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AND OUTER BELT DRIVE.

THE PATROL ISSUED A REPORT FRIDAY CITING THE BUS DRIVER, 39 YEAR OLD JAMIE PICA, WITH FAILURE TO OBEY A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE AND FAILURE TO WEAR A SEAT BELT.

THE NORTHBOUND TRANSIT BUS TURNED LEFT INTO THE PATH OF A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 26 YEAR OLD CHAD PLANTE.

PLANTE REMAINS HOSPITALIZED, RECOVERING FROM HIS INJURIES.

