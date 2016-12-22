FOUR PEOPLE RESCUED FROM SIOUX CITY FIRE

SIOUX CITY, Iowa- Authorities say Sioux City firefighters have rescued a woman and three children who were trapped by flames in their second-floor home.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 3826 Garretson Avenue a little after 7:10 PM and found heavy smoke visible near the entrance of the two-story home upon arrival.

Firefighters say flames in a stairwell kept the occupants from escaping the danger.

Fire personnel assisted with removing the occupants from the balcony and quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators have ruled the blaze accidental with the cause being an overloaded electrical circuit near the entrance.

The structure sustained moderate fire damage and has been red tagged.