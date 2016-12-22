CHAPMAN’S APPEAL OF MURDER CONVICTION DENIED

The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of the 2015 first degree murder convictions of a Denison man.

Jayden Chapman had appealed his June 2015 convictions in the deaths of 80-year-old Marvin Huelsing and 81-year-old Alice Huisenga at a trailer home.

Chapman also was convicted of reckless use of fire and was sentenced to consecutive life terms without parole.

Trial evidence showed Chapman and another man convicted in the case, 27-year-old Michael Schenk, of Denison, were stealing scrap metal when the elderly couple arrived.

Chapman and Schenk shot them and set their trailer on fire.

Chapman had claimed that his attorney had rendered ineffective assistance at the trial by not objecting to faulty jury instructions and that the case evidence did not support his conviction.