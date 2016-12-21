SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC MUSEUM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL” GALLERY

Sioux City’s Public Museum is beginning an effort to show its extensive collection of artifacts and photos online.

Museum Director Steve Hansen says the “Virtual Collections” is an online museum for both people in Sioux City who visit the museum and people from out of town who might be interested in Sioux City history but can’t make it to town:

The museum received a Gilchrist Foundation grant to turn the vision of having the collection more available to the public into a reality.

Haley Aguirre is overseeing the development of the online museum:

With more than 60,000 objects, over one million photo images, and 3,600 linear feet of archival materials, only a small fraction of the collection is on display in the permanent gallery.

The website currently showcases 203 objects, about half from the permanent gallery and half from storage.

You can view the virtual gallery online at www.siouxcitymuseum.org.