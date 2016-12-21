SALVATION ARMY TO HELP OVER 500 FAMILIES CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS

Over 500 Siouxland families will celebrate an early Christmas Thursday thanks to the Salvation Army.

Development Director Allison Liska says the Villa Avenue headquarters is filled with toys and food that will be distributed to those families Thursday:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/SAL.mp3

OC………….or hurried. :16

Liska says 500 families with approximately 1,000 children will be served and Christmas food baskets will also be provided to about 150 elderly and disabled Siouxland residents.

The food baskets contain either a ham or turkey, along with all the accompaniments to provide for a family meal on Christmas Day.

The red kettle bell ringers will still be collecting donations until Christmas Eve.

Right now the Salvation Army has collected over $168-thousand dollars, but that’s short of the $202,300 campaign goal.