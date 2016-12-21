REYNOLDS UNVEILS NEW ENERGY PLAN FOR IOWA

Iowa Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled a new energy plan for the state this (Wednesday) morning:

The report spans more than 100 pages with a top priority to continue to promote a “diversity” of energy sources, including wind power and plant materials which can be an ingredient for biofuels.

The plan also calls for promoting new energy technology, like cells that can store the power generated by wind turbines, plus developing a more modern power grid.

The report does not outline state spending plans for these initiatives.

It doesn’t call for legislative action either.

The report outlines 15 objectives.

Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says shoring up the workforce pipeline is part one of them.

State officials have been working on this plan and holding meetings around the state for months.

