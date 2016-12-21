IOWA CONTINUES SLOW POPULATION GROWTH

The new U-S Census estimate for Iowa’s 2016 population shows the state has grown by 208-thousand-369 since the 2000 Census.

The population has grown by around 27-thousand in the last two years, which state Data Center coordinator Gary Krob says follows the pattern we’ve been in for nearly two decades.

Most of the growth has come in the metro areas of the state.

He says things remain on the positive side for the state when it comes to “natural change.”

Krob doesn’t see many numbers that jump out from the latest estimates on state populations.

Iowa remains ranked 30th in population with the 2016 estimate of three-million-134-thousand-693.

Radio Iowa