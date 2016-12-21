FIRE DAMAGES WESTSIDE HOME

Investigators say a space heater was the cause of a fire that damaged a westside home Wednesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to 1900 West 1st Street around 7:15am and found flames visible inside the one-story, single family home.

The only occupant had safely exited the home prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Fire investigators have ruled the blaze accidental with a space heater igniting nearby combustibles.

The space heater was powered by an extension cord connected to a neighbor’s house.

That’s because the house had its utilities turned off.

A previous fire took place at the same home on December 13th caused by the occupants using a fire contained in a metal can as a source of heat because all utilities had been discontinued.

City Inspectors had red-tagged the home at that time until utilities could be reconnected.

The structure sustained moderate damage in Wednesday’s fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH