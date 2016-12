BOGUS $100 BILLS FOUND IN METRO AREA

LOCAL POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SERIES OF COUNTERFEIT ONE HUNDRED DOLLAR BILLS THAT HAVE BEEN FOUND IN THE METRO AREA.

DETECTIVE BILL NICE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE BOGUS BILLS ARE CHINESE BANK TRAINING CURRENCY, WITH PINK CHINESE WRITING ON THE FRONT AND BACK, AND ARE MISSING A SECURITY STRIP AND WATER MARK.

DESPITE THOSE OBVIOUS DEFECTS, NICE SAYS SOME OF THE BILLS HAVE BEEN PASSED IN LOCAL OUTLETS:

THE DETECTIVE SAYS THE LATEST INCIDENT HAPPENED WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN A LOCAL RESIDENT GOT TWO OF THEM THROUGH THE MAIL:

EIGHT OTHERS WERE DISCOVERED AT LOCAL BANKS AND TWO MORE FOUND IN BANK PARKING LOTS.

DETECTIVE NICE SAYS IF YOU OBTAIN A HUNDRED DOLLAR BILL, THERE ARE CERTAIN THINGS TO LOOK FOR TO DETERMINE IF IT’S REAL:

NICE SAYS ITS NOT HARD TO OBTAIN THE FAKE MONEY ONLINE:

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE BOGUS MONEY SHOULD CONTACT THE DETECTIVE AT 279-6384.