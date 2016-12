SMITH LOOKS BACK ON COUNTY BOARD SERVICE

JACKIE SMITH AND MARK MONSON ATTENDED THEIR FINAL WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

BOTH WERE DEFEATED IN BIDS TO BE RE-ELECTED TO THE BOARD IN NOVEMBER.

SMITH SERVED THE LAST EIGHT YEARS AND SAYS SHE’S ENJOYED HER TIME SERVING THE COUNTY’S RESIDENTS:

SMITH’S FAMILY HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE LOCAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY FOR YEARS, BUT SHE’S NOT SURE YET WHAT’S NEXT FOR HER:

SMITH CHAIRED THE BOARD DURING THE CF INDUSTRIES EXPANSION AND IS PROUD OF OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS TOO:

MARK MONSON WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT, THE NON PROFIT LICENSE HOLDER OF THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.