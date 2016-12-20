SIOUX CITY HIT & RUN SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ARIZONA

A Sioux City man accused of intentionally injuring a South Dakota police officer in a hit-and-run incident has been arrested after more than four months on the run.

35-year-old Travis McPeek was arrested Thursday in Mesa, Arizona, by federal marshals.

McPeek had been wanted on a warrant for felony aggravated assault against law enforcement since the August 6th traffic stop.

Authorities allege he struck Tyndall Police Officer Kelly Young with his truck in a convenience store parking lot and fled.

Young was treated at a hospital for broken ribs, a cut on a leg, an injured ankle, and other cuts and bruises.