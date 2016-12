RURAL WINNEBAGO EXPLOSION RULED ACCIDENTAL

THURSTON COUNTY AUTHORITIES SAY A PROPANE HEATER MALFUNCTION IS THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION THAT DESTROYED A HOME NEAR WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA MONDAY MORNING.

THE BLAST HAPPENED IN THE 600 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75, JUST SOUTH OF WINNEBAGO.

THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE HOMEOWNER, 87 YEAR OLD TONY PYCHA, WAS ALONE IN THE RESIDENCE AT THE TIME OF THE EXPLOSION.

PYCHA IS HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL CONDITION AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER BURN UNIT IN OMAHA.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE EXPLOSION HAS BEEN RULED ACCIDENTAL AND THE HOME IS A TOTAL LOSS.

