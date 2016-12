WEDNESDAY IS MEMORIAL DAY FOR THE HOMELESS.

A VIGIL TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO HAVE DIED WHILE HOMELESS WILL BE HELD AT SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER LOCATED AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET AT 5PM.

THE EVENT WAS FIRST HELD IN 1990 BY THE NATIONAL COALITION FOR THE HOMELESS AND IS TRADITIONALLY HELD ON THE FIRST DAY OF WINTER.

MERCY SPIRITUAL CARE IS THE LOCAL SPONSOR OF THE EVENT WHICH IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.