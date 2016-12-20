FATAL CRASH IN DAKOTA COUNTY

One person is dead following a two vehicle crash in Dakota County Nebraska Monday evening.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the crash between a van and a pick up truck happened around 5:45pm at Dodge Avenue and Highway 77.

Investigators say the van was northbound on Highway 77 when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit the pick up head on.

The driver of the van, 86 year old Matthew Pilcher of Winnebago, died from injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver of the pick up, 48 year old Kimberly Pollard 48 of Homer, was transported to Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy KMEG