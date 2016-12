COUNTY LEADERS SERVE LUNCH TO THANK STAFF

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS SAID THANK YOU TO COUNTY EMPLOYEES TUESDAY BY SERVING THEM LUNCH AT THE COURTHOUSE.

SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN JEREMY TAYLOR SAYS THE BOARD APPRECIATES THE WORK THE COUNTY EMPLOYEES DO EVERY DAY:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/TAYLOR.mp3

OC……..THANK YOU. ;10

IT ALSO MARKS A CHANGING OF THE GUARD WITH TUESDAY BEING THE FINAL BOARD MEETING FOR LARRY CLAUSEN, JACKIE SMITH AND MARK MONSON:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/TAYLOR2.mp3

OC….AS WELL. ;13

AND THAT MEETING IS ALSO TAYLOR’S LAST AS CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNTY BOARD.

HE SAYS HE’S PROUD OF TWO ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN PARTICULAR DURING THAT TIME:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/TAYLOR3.mp3

OC……….TO THE PEOPLE. ;21

THE NEW BOARD WILL ELECT A CHAIRMAN IN JANUARY.

MATTHEW UNG IS THE OTHER RETURNING INCUMBENT BESIDES TAYLOR AND IS THE LIKELY FRONT RUNNER TO BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN.