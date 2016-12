CLAUSEN, SMITH & MONSON TO TAKE PART IN FINAL SUPERVISORS MEETING

THREE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL TAKE PART IN THEIR FINAL MEETING THIS AFTERNOON AT 4:30.

LARRY CLAUSEN IS RETIRING FROM THE BOARD AFTER OVER THREE DECADES OF COMMUNITY SERVICE AS A SUPERVISOR AND FORMER CITY COUNCIL MEMBER.

JACKIE SMITH AND MARK MONSON LOST IN BIDS TO BE RE-ELECTED TO THE BOARD.

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL SERVE LUNCH TO COUNTY EMPLOYEES AT THE COURTHOUSE TODAY.

FOLLOWING THAT, A RECEPTION FOR CLAUSEN WILL BE HELD FROM 2PM UNTIL 4PM AT THE COURTHOUSE.