CLAUSEN RETIRES FROM WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD

AFTER 34 YEARS LARRY CLAUSEN HAS RETIRED AS A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS.

CLAUSEN ATTENDED HIS FINAL MEETING TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND SAID BEFORE THE MEETING THAT HE WAS NOT EXPECTING IT TO BE ANY DIFFERENT THAN HIS PREVIOUS SESSIONS:

THE 76 YEAR OLD DEMOCRAT HAS SERVED THE COUNTY SINCE 1982, AND DECIDED TO NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM.

CLAUSEN SAYS HE IS HAPPY TO GO OUT ON HIS OWN TERMS.

HE CAN LOOK BACK ON OVER THREE DECADES OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

CLAUSEN WAS HONORED WITH A COURTHOUSE RECEPTION TUESDAY BEFORE HIS FINAL SUPERVISORS MEETING.

