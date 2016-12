RADIG SERVES FINAL MEETING ON CITY COUNCIL

KEITH RADIG TOOK PART IN HIS FINAL MEETING AS A MEMBER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY.

RADIG, WHO HAS ONE YEAR LEFT ON HIS SECOND TERM AS A COUNCILMAN, WILL BEGIN SERVING AS A WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR IN JANUARY.

HE MADE HIS FINAL COMMENTS AS A COUNCILMAN AT THE CLOSE OF MONDAY’S MEETING:

THAT CONCERNED THE BAN ON PIT BULLS IN SIOUX CITY.

RADIG SAYS HE ENJOYED THE STRATEGIC PLANNING PART OF SERVING ON THE COUNCIL, AND THE LOBBYING TRIPS TO WASHINGTON D.C.

HE PAID TRIBUTE TO CITY STAFF AND SAYS HE’S ENJOYED BEING A PART OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND THE OTHER COUNCIL MEMBERS WISHED RADIG WELL WITH THE MAYOR JOKING ABOUT HOW HE AND RADIG OFTEN WERE ON THE SHORT END OF SOME VOTES:

THE COUNCIL HOPES TO APPOINT A REPLACEMENT FOR THE FINAL YEAR OF RADIG’S TERM NEXT MONTH.