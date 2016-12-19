KASS, IOWA ELECTORS HELP VOTE TRUMP & PENCE INTO OFFICE

Iowa’s six “electors” cast their votes for Donald Trump and Mike Pence on Monday.

Don Kass of Remsen is one of the half dozen Iowa Republicans who were part of this year’s Electoral College voting.

Like other electors around the country, Kass got a massive amount of mail, urging him to do anything BUT vote for Trump.

Kass hasn’t asked what his letter carrier thinks of the whole thing.

Kass has been chairman of the Plymouth County Republican Party “off and on” for the past 25 years.

About 40 people came to the Des Moines statehouse all day Monday, as a show of protest over the election of Trump, but there were no disruptions during the voting ceremony itself.

