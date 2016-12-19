“GRINS TO GO” HELP PATIENTS AT MERCY CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER

Patients brought to Mercy Medical Center’s Child Advocacy Center will receive a special present to help them through their treatment thanks to United Health Care’s Children Foundation.

The foundation presented several “Grins to Go” bags to the hospital to support some of Iowa’s youngest patients.

The bags are full of toys, games and books.

Mercy’s Dave Smetter says the Child Advocacy Center helps children who have been physically or sexually abused or traumatized:

Karin Ward is a nurse at the Child Advocacy Center and says the gift bags help the children remember something good about what otherwise can be a traumatic time for them:

The initiative will deliver 1,000 Grins to Go bags to providers and patients across Iowa this year.

