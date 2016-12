EXPLOSION DESTROYS WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA HOME

AN EXPLOSION AT A HOME NEAR WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA HAS SENT ONE MAN TO THE HOSPITAL.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE BLAST HAPPENED AROUND 10AM THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN THE 600 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75, JUST SOUTH OF WINNEBAGO.

AN ELDERLY MALE OCCUPANT WAS RESCUED FROM THE HOME AND AIRLIFTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER BURN UNIT.

THE VICTIM’S NAME AND CONDITION HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED YET.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE HOME IS A TOTAL LOSS.

THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH