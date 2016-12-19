EBERT ENTERS ALFORD PLEA TO TRAFFIC ACCIDENT CHARGES

A Cherokee woman faces a maximum of 12 years in prison on charges from a two vehicle crash in Plymouth County in September of 2015.

30 year old Melissa Ebert entered an Alford Plea to two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of O-W-I second offense.

Under an Alford Plea the defendant does not admit guilt, but a guilty plea is entered into the court record.

Ebert faces a maximum of five years in prison on each of the serious injury counts and two years on the O-W-I charge.

She was originally charged with two counts each of attempted murder and willful injury, but those were dropped in the plea agreement.

Court documents say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger, Damian Johnson, before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car driven by Dustin Boll of Le Mars.

All three people were seriously injured in that accident.

Ebert’s sentencing was set for January 23rd at 2pm in Plymouth County District Court.